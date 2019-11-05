International Development News
Development News Edition

Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Up)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 09:44 IST
Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution
Two air purifying machines installed near Taj to combat pollution. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region. Sharing details of the initiative, RK Rathi, Executive Engineer, Agra Municipal Corporation said, "An agency has been directed to do mechanised cleaning as well as deploy two air purifying machines at the gates of Taj Mahal. We are taking these measures to combat air pollution and provide relief to large number of tourists who visit here every day".

The northern plains of the country have been in the grip of hazardous air quality since last few days. A layer of smog has been seen in various parts of the region including Delhi and nearby areas. Taj Mahal is one of 'Seven Wonders of the World' built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and draws millions of tourists from all parts of the world. (ANI)

Also Read: Air purifier deployed at Taj Mahal to tackle pollution

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Assembly polls: EC reviews poll preparedness

Senior Election Commission of India officials held a meeting with poll panel officials of the city to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of...

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services.Developed...

Hong Kong's economic woes deepen with plunging business outlook

Hong Kong, Nov 5 AFP Hong Kongs economic woes showed no sign of easing Wednesday after a key measure of business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a decade as the city reels from the global trade war and violent democracy pro...

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tokyo, Nov 5 AFP In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs. The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019