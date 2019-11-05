Five killed in accident in Sirohi
Five people were killed and nine others injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary truck in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred near Bhimana village when the victims were on their way to Ramdevra in Jaisalmer from Ahmedabad.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths. "Saddened to know of a tragic road accident in Rohida area, Sirohi on NH 27 in which five people have lost lives," Gehlot tweeted.
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon," he said.
