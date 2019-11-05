Delhi Police chief asks agitating police personnel to resume work

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force". Patnaik was addressing the protestors outside the police headquarters in ITO.

They have been agitating against the attack on a policeman outside the Saket court on Monday. "We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

