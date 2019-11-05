Pillai takes oath as new Governor of Mizoram

P S Sreedharan Pillai was sworn-in as the new Governor of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajai Lamba.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthangam his cabinet colleagues, legislators, former chief minister Lal Thanhawla and senior officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. Pillai, a former BJP Kerala unit president, told media persons that he would render all help possible to the democratically elected state government in getting assistance from the Centre..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)