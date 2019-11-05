Gold, cigarettes worth over Rs 15 lakh seized at airport
Gold and cigarettes worth over Rs 15 lakh smuggled from Dubai were seized from two passengers in two separate cases at the Mangaluru international airport in the last two days, sources in the Customs said on Tuesday. The gold weighing 252.98 gm and worth Rs 9.65 lakh hidden in the form of tiny chunks in toyswas seized from a passenger who arrived by an Air-India Express flight from Dubai, a press release said here.
In another case, cigarettes of different brands worth Rs 6.23 lakh were seized from a passenger who arrived by a Spice Jet flight also from Dubai, the release said. The two passengers have been arrested, it added.
