Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway

Two ladies special trains were flagged-off here on the occasion of 68th Foundation Day.

The first Ladies Special was flagged-off from CSMT- Panvel, the second from CSMT- Kalyan.

Delighted women were seen boarding the pink-coloured train. (ANI)

