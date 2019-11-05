Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway
Two ladies special trains were flagged-off here on the occasion of 68th Foundation Day.
The first Ladies Special was flagged-off from CSMT- Panvel, the second from CSMT- Kalyan.
Delighted women were seen boarding the pink-coloured train. (ANI)
