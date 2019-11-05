Two Army jawans detained on suspicion of espionage: Police

Two Indian Army soldiers have been detained by Intelligence Unit of the Rajasthan police on suspicion of espionage. “We have detained both of them from Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage,” a senior police official told PTI.

Both the soldiers are being interrogated at an undisclosed location, he added. PTI SDA

