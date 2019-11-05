International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police works like 'armed wing of BJP': AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:24 IST
Delhi Police works like 'armed wing of BJP': AAP
Aam Aadmi Party Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the protest by the Delhi Police, saying the force has been converted into a "political entity" and works as an "armed wing of the BJP", while its basic duty of maintaining law and order takes back seat. The AAP's charges came as thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters here to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

"IPC Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than four people) is imposed in and around the police headquarters all the time. Then how is that the protest is being held there? Why has there been no action," he told PTI over the phone. He said the BJP has "emboldened" Delhi Police so much that "we are living in a Police State".

"The Police is least concerned about basic law & order issues in Delhi. Police officers are so arrogant. Delhi Police has been converted into Political Entity and works like an Armed Wing of BJP," he said in a tweet. He also attacked Amit Shah, who is the final reporting authority of the Delhi Police as the Union Home Minister.

"Mr Amit Shah has completely failed the law and order situation in Delhi. Law and Order situation in Delhi is at its worst in last 70 years. Mr Shah is busy making and breaking state governments.

He said the "ugly situation" in the capital shows "complete incompetence" of the home minister. "The situation could have been handled maturely by Centre. Lawyers are responsible for getting justice to the people. Police provide security to people. Clashes between them is very unfortunate," he said.

Asked if the protest would affect the odd-even scheme of the Delhi government, Bhardwaj said the Delhi police is duty-bound to implement the road rationing scheme. "I think the concept behind odd-even is more voluntary and community-based and under the Delhi government there is enforcement wing of transport department and civil defence volunteers who are enforcing odd-even," he said.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured. As surging crowds of protesters gathered outside the Police Headquarters in ITO, leading to traffic snarls, city police chief Amulya Patnaik came out of his office to assure them that their concerns will be addressed and urged them to return to duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Home minister reviews situation in UT of J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, three months after the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and split it into two UTs. This is the first meeting between Shah a...

UPDATE 2-North Korea criticises "hostile policy" as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

A U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclearisation talks, the isolated nation said on Tuesday, as a senior U.S. diplomat was set to arrive in the neighbouring South. No...

Researchers use drones to pilot a new tool to fight Malaria

Scientists seeking a breakthrough in the fight against malaria have used drones to spray rice fields in Zanzibar - not with traditional pesticides but with a thin, non-toxic film.The fields are typical breeding grounds for the anopheles mos...

SPECIAL REPORT-Juul disregarded early evidence it was hooking teens

The San Francisco startup that invented the groundbreaking Juul e-cigarette had a central goal during its development captivating users with the first hit. The company had concluded that consumers had largely rejected earlier e-cigarettes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019