Jammu: 11 'jhuggis' gutted in blaze, no casualty

Eleven shanties were gutted in a blaze here on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, they said.

The fire was triggered by a short circuit in a jhuggi in Qasim Nagar slum area and quickly spread to other tenements, they said. Several fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished within two hours, thereby saving over 15 other jhuggis from getting inflamed, they said.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone, they said. Qasim Nagar is part of the slum set up by several non-locals after encroaching the nullah (drain) in the lower Shivalik ranges of the city, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)