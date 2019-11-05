Student dies of bullet injury; local person suspected

A 20-year-old student of a polytechnic college died of a bullet injury in nearby Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at Venkatamangalam in the district when Mukesh was found with a head injury at his house by local people after they heard a gunshot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a city hospital where he died, they said. The role of a local person was suspected in the death and a search was on for him, police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)