Student dies of bullet injury; local person suspected

A 20-year-old student of a polytechnic college died of a bullet injury in nearby Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at Venkatamangalam in the district when Mukesh was found with a head injury at his house by local people after they heard a gunshot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a city hospital where he died, they said. The role of a local person was suspected in the death and a search was on for him, police added..

