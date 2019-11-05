International Development News
Rajasthan govt notifies establishing of family courts in six distt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:41 IST
The Rajasthan government has issued a notification to establish family courts in six districts of the state, according to an official statement. The courts will be setup in Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur Ajmer and Alwar. These courts will hear cases referred by the Rajasthan High Court, it said.

The state government has also notified to establish senior civil judge and additional chief judicial magistrate courts in Barmer and Jhalawar, according to another notification. The court in Barmer will hear cases in Balotara.

Both the courts will have powers to hear civil cases of the districts, it said.

