RWAs of Raja Bazar protest against NDMC allowing wedding ceremonies on park

The residents of Raja Bazar area near Gole Market here have upped the ante against the NDMC for allowing wedding ceremonies on over two-acre park, which recently underwent plantation work. The Central Government Employees Residents' Welfare Association Type -IV MS Flats have written to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Secretary Rashmi Singh, demanding that the present position of the park not be "distorted".

However, Horticulture Director S Chellaiah rejected the RWA's allegations. In the letter dated October 29, the association said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started many visionary programs in the country for environment protection, plantation, rainwater, preventing open defecation and waste segregation.

It stated that on the request of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), the NDMC's horticulture division undertook plantation and other development work in the park. "Now, it has come to the notice of our RWA that the NDMC is going to allow (marriage) bookings in that park...it is pertinent to mention that the NDMC's horticulture division is also not watering the trees..," it stated.

In the letter, the association said, "The present position of the park may not be distorted and the Horticulture Department of the NDMC maybe directed to water plants/trees and plant more trees in the park." It also alleged that despite 'barat ghar' in the vicinity of park, booking for wedding ceremonies is allowed.

On his part, Horticulture Director S Chellaiah said, "The RWA undertook plantation work in the park on its own. "We will soon launch a plantation drive once booked marriage ceremonies are held," he said.

