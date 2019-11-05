International Development News
Development News Edition

RWAs of Raja Bazar protest against NDMC allowing wedding ceremonies on park

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:44 IST
RWAs of Raja Bazar protest against NDMC allowing wedding ceremonies on park
Image Credit:

The residents of Raja Bazar area near Gole Market here have upped the ante against the NDMC for allowing wedding ceremonies on over two-acre park, which recently underwent plantation work. The Central Government Employees Residents' Welfare Association Type -IV MS Flats have written to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Secretary Rashmi Singh, demanding that the present position of the park not be "distorted".

However, Horticulture Director S Chellaiah rejected the RWA's allegations. In the letter dated October 29, the association said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started many visionary programs in the country for environment protection, plantation, rainwater, preventing open defecation and waste segregation.

It stated that on the request of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), the NDMC's horticulture division undertook plantation and other development work in the park. "Now, it has come to the notice of our RWA that the NDMC is going to allow (marriage) bookings in that park...it is pertinent to mention that the NDMC's horticulture division is also not watering the trees..," it stated.

In the letter, the association said, "The present position of the park may not be distorted and the Horticulture Department of the NDMC maybe directed to water plants/trees and plant more trees in the park." It also alleged that despite 'barat ghar' in the vicinity of park, booking for wedding ceremonies is allowed.

On his part, Horticulture Director S Chellaiah said, "The RWA undertook plantation work in the park on its own. "We will soon launch a plantation drive once booked marriage ceremonies are held," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to the strong o...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd SPIC on Tuesday said it has resumed commercial production across its plants in Tamil Nadu after about a month l...

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha.

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000 Special CP Crime Satish Golcha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019