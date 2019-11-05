Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter
Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Dantewada district's Katekalyan on Tuesday morning.
Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
This comes weeks after 28 Naxals surrendered at the new police camp in the Chikpal area of Dantewada district. Before that, Police killed one Naxal deputy commander in an encounter. (ANI)
