International Development News
Development News Edition

MHA closely monitoring Delhi situation, police submits report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:03 IST
MHA closely monitoring Delhi situation, police submits report

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Delhi where a section of police personnel and their families are staging protests demanding justice in the wake of clashes between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here, a top Home Ministry official said on Tuesday. The Union Home Ministry also received a report from the Delhi Police on Saturday's clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Delhi. A judicial inquiry has been ordered. Let us wait for the outcome of the inquiry," the official said. The inquiry was ordered by the Delhi High Court on Sunday and the report has to be submitted within six weeks.

The factual report of Delhi Police was submitted incorporating the details of the Tis Hazari court incident. It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said.

However, the report does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an incident on Monday in which a group of lawyers assaulted a policeman outside the Saket court, he said. Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Holding placards that read "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", the protesting police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform. Family members of the policemen were also joined the protesting police personnel later in the day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force". "The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to the strong o...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd SPIC on Tuesday said it has resumed commercial production across its plants in Tamil Nadu after about a month l...

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha.

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000 Special CP Crime Satish Golcha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019