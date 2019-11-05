International Development News
Police-lawyer standoff unfortunate, Delhi govt wants immediate solutions: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, terming the prevailing situation "unfortunate". Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court, the unprecedented scenes of police protest leading their chief urging them to resume duty.

"The entire situation is unfortunate. On one side, there are lawyers who provide justice to people and on the other hand, police give security to people. "They (lawyers and police) are the people on whom the common man has confidence. We want an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff," Sisodia said at a press conference.

The issue should have been handled at the appropriate time to avoid the conflict, he said. The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

As surging crowds of protesters gathered outside the Police Headquarters at ITO, leading to traffic snarls, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik came out of his office to assure them that their concerns will be addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

