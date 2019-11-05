International Development News
Party will grow faster under Chirag's leadership: Ram Vilas Paswan

As Chirag Paswan took over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as its chief, founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday expressed confidence saying that the party will grow faster in his leadership.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan with newly-elected party chief Chirag Paswan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As Chirag Paswan took over the reins of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as its chief, founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday expressed confidence saying that the party will grow faster in his leadership. "I believe that the party will grow faster in the leadership of Chirag. Party will become stronger and will expand itself in every corner of the country. I was the founder of the party and I will be happy to see it grow," said Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also the father of Chirag Paswan.

Chirag was on Tuesday appointed as the LJP president during the party's national executive meeting. The decision comes ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state.

Ram Vilas Paswan, the sources said, will be the party's patron now.LJP, which mainly draws support from a section of the Dalit community is set to begin its membership campaign on its foundation day on November 28. Chirag Paswan is a Member of Parliament from Jamui, Bihar. (ANI)

Also Read: Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party's national executive: Ram Vilas Paswan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

