Puskhar Mela: Murrah bull Bhima main attraction

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:47 IST
'Bhima', a seven-year-old Murrah bull, has become the centre of attraction at the animal fair in Rajasthan's Pushkar, with several making a beeline to take selfies with 1300-kg animal on Tuesday. Fourteen-foot-long and six feet in height, its owner spends about Rs 1 lakh for its food and maintenance every month.

Bhima is fed one kg of ghee, 500 grams of butter, 200 grams of honey, 25 litres of milk and dry fruits, among other things, everyday, said owner Arvind Jangid. The bull was brought from Jodhpur by Arvind and his father Jawahar Jangid.

Bhima was first showcased at the agrotech meet in Udaipur in 2017, when it was four years old, and it was awarded the best animal, Arvind told PTI. He said they have brought Bhima to the fair to promote the Murrah breed and not to sell.

The bull's semen is also being sold at the Pushkar Mela. There are over 5000 animals at the international fair and among them are camels and horses. Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Ajay Arora, said a bull of good breed usually weighs 600 to 700 kg.

