International Development News
Development News Edition

Bihar police, TNIPS, IPS associations extend support to Delhi Police over Tis Hazari clash

As Delhi Police continue their protest against the recent clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises, several police associations across the country have extended their support to the cops in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:25 IST
Bihar police, TNIPS, IPS associations extend support to Delhi Police over Tis Hazari clash
Hundreds of police personnel on Tuesday protested outside Delhi Police Headquarters against the clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.. Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi Police continue their protest against the recent clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises, several police associations across the country have extended their support to the cops in the national capital. The central Indian Police Service Association, Bihar Police Association and Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Tuesday offered their support to the Delhi Police personnel who were assaulted in the clash.

"Incident involving police and lawyers is unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stand in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!" IPS Association tweeted. Meanwhile, Bihar Police Association said that it stands in solidarity with each personnel of Delhi Police who was beaten up in the incident.

"We ask for an investigation into the incident. Police and lawyers both know the law, and no one should have taken the law into their hands," it said in a statement. Tamil Nadu Indian Police Service Association (TNIPS) also condemned the clash and said that such incidents show a lack of respect for the rule of law.

"TNIPSA stands shoulder to shoulder with the men in Khaki in Delhi Police. In these testing times, we firmly remain on the path of law and urge the concerned to take action against the lawbreakers without fear or favour. The association is of the firm belief that law of the land shall prevail always and every time," it said in a statement. Hundreds of police officers on Tuesday protested outside the Police Headquarters in Delhi against the clash that took place on November 2 over an alleged parking issue.

Several police officers and lawyers were injured in the incident. (ANI)

Also Read: Police Commemoration Parade held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijaywada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese pilot in soup after allowing passenger into cockpit during flight

The captain of a Chinese airliner who allegedly allowed a young woman passenger into the cockpit during a flight has been suspended for life after her photo went viral, according to state media reports. A photo of the woman sitting in the c...

Single? I'm self-partnered, says British actor Emma Watson

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Actor Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as self-partnered as she faces down societal pressure to marry and have a family, she said in an interv...

UPDATE 1-Jury selection begins in longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial

The criminal trial of President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone began on Tuesday with the start of jury selection as he faces charges arising from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation that documented Russian inter...

India Tourism targets internal experiences at UK travel meet

India Tourism unveiled its Find the Incredible You campaign at one of the worlds largest travel exhibitions in London to target internal as well as external experiences as the focus for travellers to India. The India Pavilion at the World T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019