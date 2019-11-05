International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Police should take stand, remain firm on it come what may: Kiran Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:36 IST
Delhi Police should take stand, remain firm on it come what may: Kiran Bedi
Image Credit: Flickr

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday advised Delhi Police to remain firm on its stand on Saturday's police-lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court come what may. Reacting to the incident, she told PTI that she faced a similar situation in January 1988 when a lawyer arrested for theft in St. Stephen's college was brought to the Tis Hazari court in handcuffs.

"But I remained firm and refused to budge to the demand of the lawyers seeking suspension/arrest of the cops responsible for handcuffing the advocate," she said, adding that the person did not identify himself as an advocate at the time of his arrest and also gave a different name to the police. In the present incident too, the "Delhi Police should take a stand and be firm on it come what may", she said.

Bedi, a former IPS officer of 1972 batch who retired in the rank of DGP, said during the 1988 police-lawyers clashes at Tis Hazari, wherein she was DCP (North) then, there were demands from the advocate's associations for her suspension and arrest. But the then police commissioner Ved Marwah strongly supported her and rejected the demands, she said. It all began on January 15, 1988, when the police arrested the lawyer for theft of a purse of a girl student in St. Stephen's college. When he was produced before the magistrate at Tis Hazari court with handcuff, the fellow lawyers who identified him took strong objections and demanded his immediate release and action against the cops.

The protests went on for so many days and on Jan.21, 1988, there was a police lathi-charge on the lawyers who tried to gate crash into the office of DCP (North) situated then in the court premises. The protests continued and on February 17, 1988, a group of about 3,000 outsiders stormed the court premises and attacked the advocates and damaged their vehicles/properties. The lawyers blamed Bedi as being responsible for both the incidents -- for ordering baton charge and engineering the attack by outsiders.

In the baton charge, 18 lawyers were injured. While the lawyers accused police of using excessive force against them, Bedi said the lawyers had stormed her office, shouting obscenities and threatening to rip her clothes off, and that the police had used reasonable force in repelling them. Later, the government set up a commission of inquiry headed by the then Delhi High Court Judge D P Wadhwa to go into the clashes. The commission concluded that the lawyer's arrest for theft was "justified" but termed his hand-cuffing "illegal". It also described the subsequent police action as "indiscriminate and unjustified".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Verona ban fan leader for saying Balotelli not 'completely Italian'

Italian club Verona announced on Tuesday they have banned the leader of their hard-core ultras supporters group until June 2030 for saying that Mario Balotelli would never be completely Italian. Verona said that Luca Castellini was barred f...

AP govt cancels order to rename Kalam award after Jagan's

Facing flak from opposition parties including the TDP, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled a controversial order renaming an award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam and replacing it with that of late Y S Rajasekhar...

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September...

Gillette Q1 net profit dips 5 pc to Rs 62 crore

Gillette India Ltd GIL on Tuesday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 61.76 crore for the first quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.35 crore in the same period of previous year.Total inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019