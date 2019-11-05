International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 8 lakh public grievances: Govt says it has institutionalised redressal mechanism

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:39 IST
Over 8 lakh public grievances: Govt says it has institutionalised redressal mechanism

With over eight lakh public grievances received against departments between January and June this year, the government on Tuesday said it has institutionalised the redressal mechanism to ensure swift disposal of such complaints. Addressing an event, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said that the number of grievances have increased eight-fold, from about two lakh since the BJP the government came into power (six years ago) to about 16 lakh at present, which depicts its pro-activeness, sincerity and timely response.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi institutionalised the grievance redressal mechanism in a manner which did not happen earlier. Singh said states need to be more pro-active in handing public grievances and emphasised that awareness needs to be created among the public about the grievance disposal mechanism.

He asked states and union territories to adopt mechanisms to resolve grievances of public. A total of 8.21 lakh public grievances were received between January and June 25, 2019, through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online system for receiving and disposing such complaints, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Around 15.77 lakh such complaints were received last year as against about 18.66 lakh in 2017, it said. Addressing the national workshop on CPGRAMS reforms, the minister launched the 'Online Hackathon on Data-Driven Innovation for Citizen Grievance Redressal' and invited people to participate in it.

Singh said the government has taken many 'out of the box' decisions which were to benefit the last man in the queue. Secretary Personnel and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) C Chandramouli said that the prime minister has given the mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'.

The government needs to function to transform the life of a common man and redressal of their grievances is very important for it, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. He said there is a need to focus on monitoring the quality of grievances, along with focusing on the quantity.

DARPG Additional Secretary V Srinivas said that citizens have also been invited to share their ideas on streamlining the management of public grievances on CPGRAMS through an 'Ideas Box' which has been operationalised on DARPG website in collaboration with MyGov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Aramco share sale curb rules out overseas listing for at least a year

The Saudi government plans to sell 2 of state oil giant Aramco in a domestic listing on Dec. 11, three sources familiar with the matter said, but restrictions on future share sales mean an international IPO is ruled out for at least a year....

Verona ban fan leader for saying Balotelli not 'completely Italian'

Italian club Verona announced on Tuesday they have banned the leader of their hard-core ultras supporters group until June 2030 for saying that Mario Balotelli would never be completely Italian. Verona said that Luca Castellini was barred f...

AP govt cancels order to rename Kalam award after Jagan's

Facing flak from opposition parties including the TDP, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled a controversial order renaming an award named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam and replacing it with that of late Y S Rajasekhar...

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019