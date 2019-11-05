International Development News
Accused of molestation last year, policeman arrested

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police who allegedly molested a sleeping woman by entering her house at night in May last year was arrested on Tuesday. The victim had attempted self-immolation in front of the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in September 2018 claiming that no action was taken against the accused policeman.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police PS Parashattamdas said the ASI was arrested. In her complaint, the woman had said the ASI had entered her house at night on May 12, 2018, through a door which had been kept open as it was summer and molested her.

Her husband was taken to the police station and detained later that night for no justified reason, she claimed in the complaint. Alleging that the police did not act over her complaint, the woman had attempted self-immolation before the chief minister's residence in Bhubaneswar on September 16 last year.

Later, Mayurbhanj Deputy Superintendent of Police Sabita Majhi conducted an inquiry into the matter and found that the allegation against the ASI was prima facie true. The ASI has been booked on charges of outraging her modesty and trespass, police sources said.

