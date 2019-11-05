Raj: 6-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Ajmer

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Jeetu alias Motu (21) and was arrested after the minor girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, SHO of Mangaliawas Police Station Ramchandra, said.

