Raj: 6-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Ajmer
A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.
The accused has been identified as Jeetu alias Motu (21) and was arrested after the minor girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police, SHO of Mangaliawas Police Station Ramchandra, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
