Ladakh LG Mathur calls on President

Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind here.

He met Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mathur, took over as the first LG of Ladakh after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)