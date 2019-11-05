International Development News
Punjab records highest number of stubble burning incidents on Tuesday

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:49 IST
Punjab on Tuesday reported the season's highest farm fire count at 6,668 as farmers continued to defy a ban imposed on stubble burning, triggering fears of upending the gradual improvement in air quality registered over the past two days. According to satellite data collected by Punjab Remote-Sensing Centre, Sangrur and Bathinda were the worst-affected districts with the highest number of farm fire incidents of 1,007 and 945 on a single day, respectively.

Miffed at the deterioration in air quality in Delhi over the past few days, largely blamed on rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters, the Supreme Court has called the chief secretaries of three states — Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh — to appear in person on Wednesday to report to it on the matter. While the Delhi government has blamed crop residue burning in neighboring states for toxic haze over Delhi, the farmers express helplessness at not having any viable alternative to stubble burning. The plumes of smoke emanating from farm fires are carried by the winds blowing in this season to NCR.

However, due to increased wind speed, the air quality in Delhi has shown improvement over the past two days, after falling into the highest "severe plus" category on Sunday. The toxic air quality had triggered a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR. Between September 23 and November 5, Punjab reported 37,935 incidents of farm fires, which was almost 40 per cent higher than stubble burning incidents in the corresponding period last year.

According to the accumulated figure, Sangrur district again topped the chart of a number of farm fire incidents at 4,772, followed by Ferozepur at 4,020 and Bathinda at 3,535. Farmers at several places continue to burn the paddy straw despite a ban. Small growers were of the view that it was economically unviable for them to buy farm machinery like happy seeder, rotavators, super straw management systems on combine harvesters, etc.

They have been demanding Rs 200 per quintal as bonus on paddy for the management of stubble. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday reiterated that the Centre should give financial assistance to farmers to wean them away from burning stubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

