Huge cache of brown sugar, AK ammunition seized in J-K's Baram

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:05 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Monday with six kilograms of brown sugar and a large quantity of AK ammunition and magazines in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. The police also seized Rs 3.28 lakh cash during the operation which was conducted on a specific input about illegal smuggling of drugs and arms form across the border at

village Dulanga in Kamalkote area near the Line of Control (LOC), a police official said. He said the police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, along with some quantity of brown sugar. On questioning they revealed that the woman had concealed some drugs in a cow shed near her house.

Four more packets of brown sugar were recovered during the search of the place, he said. On further leads, the official said police conducted a search operation in the nearby forest area which led to the seizure of two more packets of brown sugar, large number of AK assault rifle ammunition and magazines.

The total weight of the seized brown sugar is six kilograms which is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market, the official said. He said a case was registered against the arrested people and further investigation was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

