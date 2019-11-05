International Development News
Cyclone Maha 'very likely' to cross Gujarat coast between Diu, Porbandar on Nov 7

Cyclonic storm 'Maha' is "very likely" to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar in the early hours on November 7, said National Emergency Response Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cyclonic storm 'Maha' is "very likely" to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar in the early hours on November 7, said National Emergency Response Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs. The Indian Air Force has deployed several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Jamnagar, in wake of the cyclonic storm 'Maha' alert on Tuesday.

Around 140 NDRF personnel have been deployed and nearly eight tonnes of relief material has been put in place. About 100 more personnel are being sent to Ahmedabad to further spread the rescue and relief operations in the state. A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

