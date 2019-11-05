Police-lawyers clash: Cop underwent surgery after eardrums were damaged

Amit Chauhan, one of the police personnel injured in the clash with lawyers at a Delhi court last week, had to undergo a surgery after his eardrums were damaged in the attack, his wife said. Chauhan suffered severe injuries, including damage to his ear drums, during the clash between police and lawyers at the Tiz Hazari court complex last Saturday.

"He (Amit) suffered severe injuries on the entire body from his eyes, knee, shoulders and ears," Rajini Chauhan said. "Doctors have advised him for an operation after his ear drums were damaged." Rajini Chauhan stays with her two-year-old daughter and mother-in-law at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, while her husband has been serving in the Delhi Police for over a decade.

The woman, who is pregnant with her second child, said she had spoken to him in the morning before he left for duty at around 6 am. "I usually avoid speaking to him during duty hours," she said.

A late evening call on Saturday about her husband getting injured in a minor incident left Rajini Chauhan shocked, but what she did not know was that the incident would bring the entire Delhi Police machinery to a halt. "It was only yesterday (Monday) when he was discharged from the hospital and brought to Meerut by my relatives, I got to know that he had sustained severe injuries as he was also among the one who was injured in the Tiz Hazari court clash," Rajini Chauhan said.

"Since I am pregnant, my family members hid the fact from me," she added. Rajini has not been able to speak to her husband much in this regard ever since he returned home as she said he had still not recovered yet.

