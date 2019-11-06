3 held after encounter

Three suspected robbers have been arrested after two separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two men who were driving a stolen car. When the two tried to flee, they fired upon the police personnel, who retaliated, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

During the encounter, a constable sustained bullet injuries on his left arm, while the two got bullet injuries on their legs, the police said. Two countrymade pistols, as well as six live and three empty cartridges, have been seized from their possession, the police said.

In another incident, a man, who is allegedly wanted in several cases, including robbery, has been arrested after an encounter at Surya Nagar colony. The suspect has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. A countrymade pistol, an used and two live cartridges, and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession, the officer added.

