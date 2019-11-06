International Development News
Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 2.24 crore foiled

Unclaimed gold bars worth Rs 2.24 crore that was concealed in the rear toilet of an aircraft which arrived here from Dubai were recovered. Acting on a tip-off that the precious metal was being smuggled in a plane from Dubai, the Customs sleuths rummaged the flight at the airport here on Tuesday, a statement said.

Four bundles wrapped in black adhesive tapes were found concealed in the rear toilet of the international flight, which was to fly to New Delhi in the domestic sector, it said. Forty-eight gold bars with foreign marking, weighing 5.6 kg and valued at Rs 2.24 crore were recovered.

It has been seized as unclaimed under the Customs Act and an investigation is on, the statement added.

