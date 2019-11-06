International Development News
Development News Edition

Guru Nanak Dev one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders:Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:29 IST
Guru Nanak Dev one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders:Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday described Guru Nanak Dev as one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders and said a new world of peace and sustainable development can be found if teachings of the first Sikh Guru are integrated in daily lives. At a special commemorative session of the Punjab Assembly to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Naidu said the guru's vision was timeless and, "has as much relevance today as it was when it was expounded five centuries ago.”

Naidu, who started his address in Punjabi, said he was happy to attend the special session and also praised Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for taking an initiative to organise the event. Besides Punjab MLAs, MPs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and MLAs and MPs of neighbouring state also attended this special event.

It is for the first time after the carving of Haryana out of Punjab in 1966 that MLAs of both Punjab and Haryana sat together in the Punjab Assembly for this special event. "It is quite appropriate that this temple of democracy is dedicating a special session to one of India's most democratic spiritual leaders,” said Naidu in his address.

“Guru Nanak ji belongs to the long illustrious tradition of India's visionary spiritual leaders who have illumined human existence and greatly enriched the country's cultural capital,” said Naidu. He said Guru Nanakji saw what ordinary people could not.

“They enrich people's lives through their insights and ideas. Infact, that is the meaning of the word 'Guru'.  Guru is one who provides illumination, dispels doubts and shows the path,” he said adding for the first Sikh Guru, the differences and multiple identities based on caste, creed, religion and language were irrelevant. “Our world view has been continually broadened by timeless messages of enlightened pathfinders like Guru

Nanakji. We, as democratic political leaders, and even as common citizens, have so much to learn from teachings of this great personality. "If we can internalise and integrate these messages in our daily lives and reshape our thinking and actions, we can certainly discover a new world of peace and sustainable development,” asserted Naidu.

He said respect for women and gender equality was another important lesson to be learnt from Guru Nanak Dev's life. “This spirit of equality began with Guru Nanak Dev's clear recognition that there is no distinction between a Hindu and 'Mussalman'. For him, no country was foreign and no people were alien,” said the Vice President.

He said it was worth noting that Guru Nanak initiated inter-faith dialogue way back in the 16th century AD and had conversations with most of the religious denominations of his times. “The world needs such spiritual leaders, who can engage in a meaningful dialogue to exchange ideas in order to promote peace, stability and cooperation,” said Naidu.

Naidu also said that Guru Nanak Dev insisted that one should earn one's living by hard work. “Work, worship and share (kirt karo, Nam japo  and  wand chhako) was the motto he placed before his disciples. Earn by honest labour and share the earnings with the needy,” said Naidu.

He further impressed upon legislators to set an example as to how they can serve the people according to principles enunciated by Guru Nanak Dev. Expressing happiness over setting up of the Kartarpur corridor, Naidu said he was sure it would be a corridor to the “shrine of peace, harmony and humanism, to the universal vision of a world as one family, to the sublime ideal of service to humanity.”

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur-- the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev--with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. “I am very happy that the corridor that connects us to Kartarpur, the sacred space where he spent the last 18 years of his life is going to be opened in a couple of days from now,” he said.

Before the start of the programme, some Punjab MLAs even performed 'ardas' (prayer) in the House. An audio clip of recitation of 'Satnam Waheguru' was also played in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GCPL Q2 net down 28.36 pc at Rs 413.88 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL on Wednesday reported a 28.36 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 413.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 577.73...

Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools? ask parents

As schools reopened on Wednesday, day three of the odd-even scheme, parents asked whether the exemption for cars carrying students in uniform would apply when they are on their way back after dropping the children to school. While cars with...

Chileans debate in the streets in 'first act of revolution' to determine their future

Harnessing the same energy that has galvanized millions of people to take to the streets in protest, a spectacle unseen since the bloody fight against a dictatorship three decades ago, Chileans have organized town halls to take the countrys...

Thanks to Kriti and some blessed hands, I got out of the pit, says Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat says there was a time when he was going through a low phase in his life and, thanks to his family and actor Kriti Kharbanda, he emerged a winner. The actor, best known for Fukrey films, made his film debut in 2012 and sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019