International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools? ask parents

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:32 IST
Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools? ask parents

As schools reopened on Wednesday, day three of the odd-even scheme, parents asked whether the exemption for cars carrying students in uniform would apply when they are on their way back after dropping the children to school. While cars with children in school uniform are allowed to ply irrespective of their registration numbers under the road rationing scheme, some parents termed it a "namesake" exemption.

"I had to anyway drop my son using Uber as my car has an odd number and today only even number cars are allowed to ply. I could have got the exemption when I was on the way to school with my son but how would I justify it on the way back that I went to school," said Dheeraj Tuteja, a resident of Preet Vihar. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard, saying vehicles would be exempted based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying school children.

For Nikhil Vaishnavi, a resident of Paharganj, "the exemption is just a namesake". "Either some mechanism should be developed for it or it is of no use when drivers are anyway violating the rule when coming back after dropping their kids from schools or when they are going to pick them up," Vaishnavi said.

Srishti Sehgal, an advertising professional, said, "I used to drop my kids along with my neighbours' son to school on the way to office and they used to pick up the three kids in the afternoon as I was away in office. Now one day they go and the other day I do both the duties as our cars are of odd and even numbers. "Because of this, I am forced to leave from office after half-day work, that too every alternate day," she said.

Children were spotted wearing masks this morning as the air quality continued to be in the "very poor" category. The Delhi government last Friday decided to shut all schools till November 5 after a Supreme Court-mandated panel declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region in the wake of rising level of pollution.

The odd-even scheme came into force in Delhi on Monday and will end on November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Vivo expands India mobile production capacity to 33.4 mn units per year

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday announced expansion of mobile manufacturing facility to 33.4 million units per annum and increased headcount to close to 10,000 people. The company is also planning to start the next phase of mobile ...

Spike in H-1B visa denial for Indian IT companies under Trump admin: study

The Trump administrations restrictive immigration policies have led to a massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H-1B visas with the highest denial rate among major Indian IT companies, according to a study by an American think-t...

UPDATE 2-Gunmen kill 15 in southern Thailand's worst attack in years

Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defence volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday. It was the...

'Maha' may fizzle out, not hit Guj coast on Nov 7: IMD

Severe cyclonic storm Maha may not hit the Gujarat coast and is likely to fizzle out into the Arabian sea as a depression by Thursday evening, the Met department said on Wednesday. It would come as a big relief to the common people and adm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019