Man surrenders before police after killing wife in South Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-11-2019 16:36 IST
A 38-year-old man surrendered before police after allegedly killing his wife at their house in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar following a quarrel over the petty issue on Wednesday, police said. The accused has been identified as Sumit Mongia, while his deceased wife was identified as Deepika Mongia (31), they said.

According to the police, after a fight with his wife, he allegedly killed her and came to the police station. He informed them that he killed his wife by strangulation and locked the house before heading to the police station. The couple's two children were in school at the time of the incident, police said.

A case of murder was registered and the accused was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). During interrogation, the accused told police that he killed his wife since they used to have frequent fights over petty issues. On Wednesday morning, after the children went to school, they again fought over the petty issues following which he strangulated her, the officer said.

He married Deepika on November 23, 2009, and has two children. His parents along with twin sisters also reside on the third floor of the same building, the police said. The accused deals with glasswork related to windows, they added.

