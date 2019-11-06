International Development News
Development News Edition

SIT files 4,700-page charge sheet in Chinmayanand case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shahjahanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:43 IST
SIT files 4,700-page charge sheet in Chinmayanand case
Image Credit: ANI

The Special Investigation Team probing sexual harassment allegations against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand and a related extortion case filed a voluminous charge sheet on Wednesday in the two cases in a court here. "The SIT has filed a 4,700-page charge sheet and case diary in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh," Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh told PTI.

"We will study the charge sheet and the mobile call detail record," the lawyer said. During the probe, the SIT recorded statements of 105 people and collected 24 physical and 55 documentary evidence.

The contents of the charge sheet were not immediately available as the probe team has to file a final report in the form of an affidavit in a sealed cover in the Allahabad High Court on November 28. Chinmayanand is lodged in the jail following the case lodged against him by the law student under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The four accused in the extortion case are the woman law student who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail. IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, who is heading the SIT, had said on Tuesday that BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh have also been made accused in the extortion case.

Chinmayamand, the law student, and some others were also brought to the court on Wednesday after the charge sheet was filed. The law student and her three male friends were booked under sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The 72-year-old Chinmayanand also faces the charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC. The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges leveled by the woman, who was then a postgraduate student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust.

The woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her. Her father had filed a complaint with the police, accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

Chinmayanand was later arrested on September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...

Don't drive cops to the wall, prejudge or humiliate them: Kiran Bedi to top brass

Men and women in uniform should never be driven to the wall, former IPS officer and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Wednesday and asked senior police officers to protect their subordinates. Bedis comments came in the backdrop of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019