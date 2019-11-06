International Development News
Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court rejects bail application of 6 accused

The Pune Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected bail application of six accused in Bhima Koregaon case.

The Pune Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected bail application of six accused in Bhima Koregaon case. The accused whose bail was rejected are Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Varvara Rao and Sudhir Dhavle. They were arrested last year in June for their alleged ties with Naxals for inciting riots during a celebratory gathering organised to mark the 200 years of Koregaon-Bhima battle.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had denied bail to three other accused -- Sudha Bhardwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in connection with the case. On January 1, 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

