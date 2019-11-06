Punjab assembly pays homage to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh led the state Assembly on Wednesday in paying homage to several eminent personalities, including former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who passed away since the last session of the House. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed souls during obituary references when the House re-assembled for the second half of the special session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who passed away since the previous session. After obituary references to 16 eminent personalities, he passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families. The resolution was passed by voice vote.

Besides Jaitley and Swaraj, the House paid respect to MLA Mukerian Rajnish Kumar Babbi, former MP Sukhdev Singh Libra, ex-Parliamentary Secretary Surinder Singh Dhuri and former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma, along with freedom fighters Mukhtyar Singh, Sita Singh, Gurdial Singh, Munsha Singh and Nirmal Singh. Tributes were also paid to freedom fighters Jeewan Singh and Hari Krishan on the request of MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj and MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, respectively.

Apart from this, the Speaker also proposed that homage be paid to Kamal Arora, the brother of MLA Sunam Aman Arora. On the request of Sultanpur Lodhi legislator Navtej Singh Cheema, the Speaker also consented to include in the obituary reference SGPC's Executive Committee Member Shingara Singh Lohian, who passed away on November 4.

