Case against MP minister's nephew for `threatening' official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sheopur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:25 IST
A case has been registered against the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav for allegedly threatening a government official over phone, police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Yadav, the minister's nephew who is also general secretary of Youth Congress, claimed that it was the government official who used `provocative' language.

Vijaypur Janpad panchayat Chief Executive Officer Joshua Peter has lodged a complaint that Sanjay Yadav and his associate Ankit Mudagal threatened him over phone on Tuesday. "A case was registered under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation) against Sanjay Yadav and Ankit Mudagal.

Investigation is underway," said D S Parmar, Vijaypur police station in-charge. "Sanjay Yadav, who introduced himself as the nephew of Lakhan Yadav, minister in-charge (of Sheopur district), threatened and abused me in a bid to pressurize me for doing the wrong work," Peter told reporters.

"Ankit Mudagal also abused me over phone. I can not work by going against the rules. So I have sought protection from police and complained against Yadav and Mudagal," he said. Sanjay Yadav, who is national general secretary of the Youth Congress, said he had called Peter from Gwalior when some residents of Benipura village in Sheopur district approached him for work related to a check dam.

"I requested him to hear the plea of villagers. I was speaking in local dialect. But instead of hearing me he provoked me saying you don't know how to talk," Yadav claimed. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK KRK.

