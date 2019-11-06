International Development News
Development News Edition

Railway service in Kashmir to resume from Nov 11: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kashmir
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:39 IST
Railway service in Kashmir to resume from Nov 11: Official
Image Credit: ANI

Railway service in Kashmir Valley will resume from November 11, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday, over three months after it was suspended in view of abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the railway authorities to conduct track inspection within three days, followed by a trial run on November 10 and resumption of services from November 11, the spokesperson said.

Train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5, the day center announced scrapping of Article 370 provisions which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories. Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

Khan passed the directions during a meeting with railway officials, the spokesperson said, adding district administration and senior police officers concerned also attended the meeting which was convened to discuss restoration of rail services in the Valley. He said the divisional commissioner held a threadbare discussion with the officials and reviewed measures for restoring the train service.

While asking the officials to make all arrangements for resuming train services, the divisional commissioner passed various instructions after the discussion, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending misconduct inquiry

The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has stepped aside until the end of an investigation into misconduct allegations, the agency said on Wednesday. Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl has been replaced until a revie...

Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat

Serie A club Napoli has told its players it will protect its rights after they were alleged to have ignored orders and abandoned a week-long training retreat on Thursday in what local media described as a mutiny. Gazzetta dello Sport and ot...

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.Parents of the children a...

UPDATE 2-World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet

The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to back a new Lebanese government, warning the country had no time to waste to tackle an emerging economic crisis worsening by the day.The bank called for the rapid formation of a new cabinet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019