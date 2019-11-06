International Development News
Development News Edition

Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt may lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:42 IST
Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt may lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the government received representation from Sikh organisations seeking exemptions from the road rationing rules on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on November 12.

Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm. "We have received representation from Sikh leaders and another delegation is coming to meet us in this regard. The government is thinking of overall exemption on November 11-12 since religious functions will take place on both days," Gahlot told reporters.

The transport minister said there was no major non-compliance from the motorists on the the third day of the scheme on Wednesday. Schools in the city opened after two days but no complaints were received from any quarters about any issues, he said. A total of 376 challans were issued by teams of traffic police (198), transport (119) and revenue (59) departments till 2 PM, the minister said. The number is expected go up as the odd-even rules are in force till 8 PM.

As schools reopened on Wednesday, parents wondered if the exemption for cars carrying students in uniform would apply when they are on their way back after dropping the children to school. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that vehicles carrying schoolchildren will be exempt. He had, however, admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard and vehicles will be exempt based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying schoolchildren.

Gahlot said, "There was anticipation of (adverse) parents reaction since schools have opened. But, no such thing has happened." The public transport system will be strengthened further with flagging off of a 100 standard floor buses under cluster scheme on Thursday, he said. The ridership of both metro and public transport buses has gone up during the odd-even scheme.

People have accepted odd-even very well this time and their social media posts show they are happy that city roads are less congested, he said. "Less congestion has also helped reduce pollution since the long idle time of vehicles cause more emissions of Sulphur Dioxide. The air quality has improved and we do not say that its solely due to the odd-even rule but it has its portion of contribution in reducing pollution," he said.

The Delhi government maintains that due to odd-even rule, nearly 15 lakh of the total 30 lakh vehicles remain off the road everyday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Local German conservatives cause uproar with call for talks with far right

A group of eastern German conservatives have caused outrage within Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU and among Jewish groups by demanding the party hold talks with the far right in the eastern state of Thuringia. The Alternative for Ge...

LSE investors to vote on Refiniv deal on Nov. 26

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its 27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv. The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal...

With water a weapon of Middle East war, women seen as worst hit

Water is a weapon of war that is deepening conflict in the Middle East, with women the worst hit, said British-Egyptian playwright Sabrina Mahfouz on the sidelines of her new show.Raised in Cairo and London, Mahfouz wrote A History of Water...

In relief to home buyers, Cabinet approves special window for debt financing of stalled housing projects

In a major decision to provide relief to home buyers and the real estate sector, the union cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of special window to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019