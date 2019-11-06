International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre's focus only on Kashmir and Ladakh, ignores Jammu: JKNPP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:03 IST
Centre's focus only on Kashmir and Ladakh, ignores Jammu: JKNPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was focusing only on Kashmir and Ladakh while ignoring the "issues and concerns" of the people of the Jammu region. "The central government is biased in its dealing with the various regions of the erstwhile J and K state. It appeared to be focused on Kashmir and Ladakh, while continuing to ignore the Jammu region, which faces apathy and differential treatment," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

He alleged that the "issues and concerns" of the people of the Jammu region have "failed" to receive due attention of the government which was "announcing sops and doles for the Valley and Ladakh". "The sanctioning of two new Radio stations for Uri and Kargil were the latest in the list of sops announced for the said two regions which had continued to receive Centre's unmitigated attention post Article 370 abrogation," Singh said.

He was addressing public meetings in various villages of Basantgarh and Kulwanta blocks during his two-day tour of the Ramnagar Constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

A few homes have been evacuated in a neighborhood of Rossendale on Wednesday after police officers found a suspected homemade explosive device. Police said that a number of nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and a number ...

German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners said on Wednesday they would keep working together after welcoming a report which they said showed how much the government had achieved but also how much it still had to do. The rev...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucas...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rand 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019