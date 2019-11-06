Centre's focus only on Kashmir and Ladakh, ignores Jammu: JKNPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was focusing only on Kashmir and Ladakh while ignoring the "issues and concerns" of the people of the Jammu region. "The central government is biased in its dealing with the various regions of the erstwhile J and K state. It appeared to be focused on Kashmir and Ladakh, while continuing to ignore the Jammu region, which faces apathy and differential treatment," JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

He alleged that the "issues and concerns" of the people of the Jammu region have "failed" to receive due attention of the government which was "announcing sops and doles for the Valley and Ladakh". "The sanctioning of two new Radio stations for Uri and Kargil were the latest in the list of sops announced for the said two regions which had continued to receive Centre's unmitigated attention post Article 370 abrogation," Singh said.

He was addressing public meetings in various villages of Basantgarh and Kulwanta blocks during his two-day tour of the Ramnagar Constituency.

