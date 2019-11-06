International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools, ask parents

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:32 IST
Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools, ask parents

As schools reopened on Wednesday, day three of the odd-even scheme, parents asked whether the exemption for cars carrying students in uniform would apply when they are returning after dropping their children to school. Cars with children in school uniform are allowed to ply irrespective of their registration numbers under the road rationing scheme. Some parents termed it a "token" exemption.

However, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no complaints had been received from parents in this regard. "I had to anyway drop my son using Uber as my car has an odd number and today only even-numbered cars are allowed to ply. I could have got the exemption when I was on the way to school with my son but how would I justify it on the way back," said Dheeraj Tuteja, a resident of Preet Vihar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard. He had said vehicles would be exempted based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying schoolchildren. For Nikhil Vaishnavi, a resident of Paharganj, "the exemption is just tokenism".

"Either some mechanism should be developed for it or it is of no use when drivers are anyway violating the rule while coming back after dropping their kids to schools or when they are going to pick them up," he said. Srishti Sehgal, an advertising professional, said, "I used to drop my kids along with my neighbour's son to school on the way to office and they used to pick up the three kids in the afternoon as I was away in office. Now, one day they go and the other day I do both the duties as our cars are of odd and even numbers.

"Because of this, I am forced to leave from office after half-day, that too every alternate day," she said. The Delhi government had on last Friday decided to shut all schools till November 5 after a Supreme Court-mandated panel declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region in the wake of rising level of pollution.

Children were spotted wearing masks this morning as the air quality in the national capital continued to be in the "very poor" category. "Schools were opened after two days, but no complaints were received from any quarter about any issue. There was anticipation of (adverse) parents' reaction since schools have opened. But, no such thing has happened," he told reporters.

The odd-even scheme kicked in on November 4 and will remain in force till November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Slovak government plan to double and extend bank tax riles central bank

Slovakias government on Wednesday approved a bill to double a special tax on banks and extend it indefinitely instead of ending the levy next year, moves the central bank said would threaten financial stability. The banking tax was adopted ...

British PM Johnson promises to end 'paralysis' over Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said if he wins next months general election, he would end the paralysis in Parliament over Brexit but warned that a victory for the Opposition Labour Party would mean a horror show and further dela...

With water a weapon of Middle East war, women seen as worst hit

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Water is a weapon of war that is deepening conflict in the Middle East, with women the worst hit, said British-Egyptian playwright Sabrina Mahfouz on the sidelines of her new show....

Declining GST revenue collection affecting states' economic interests: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday that there has been a decline in GST revenue collection which has hit the economic interests of the states. Expressing concern over the overall economic situation of the country, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019