Missing 65-year-old reunited with family

A 65-year-old woman, reported missing from the western suburb of Malwani here, was rescued late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Jaitun Ali Ahmed Khan had gone to a public restroom in the early hours of Monday and lost her way, an official from the Malwani police said.

Despite an exhaustive search, her family members failed to find her and later lodged a missing person's report at Malwani police station, he added. A few passersby spotted Jaitun sitting alone near MHB colony in Borivli (west), and took her to the nearest police station.

After verifying her details, the police found that the elderly woman had been reported missing, following which she was reunited with her family..

