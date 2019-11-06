International Development News
Maha crop loss: Farm leaders demand survey by drones

  PTI
  Nagpur
  Updated: 06-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:12 IST
Maha crop loss: Farm leaders demand survey by drones Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI)With Maharashtra staring at agrarian crisis, farm activists in Nagpur on Wednesday demanded that survey of crops damaged in recent unseasonal rains be conducted through drones and satellite. The demand was raised by leaders of 'Shetkari Sanghatna' and'Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti' who staged demonstrations at the Nagpur district collectorate.

Their leaders claimed that such surveys would cut down the administrative delays in farmers getting the compensation. They also argued that farmers need to clear their fields for Rabi (winter crop) sowing.

The leaders demanded that the affected farmers be paid a compensation of Rs 30,000 (per acre) for growers of cotton, soyabean, paddy and vegetables, and Rs 50,000 per acre for losses caused to orchards of oranges and other fruits. Former president of Shetkari Sanghatna and convenor of the Samiti, Ram Neole, said many activists were detained and released later in evening.

A protest was also staged by former Union minister Vilas Muttemvar of Congress and Nagpur district president Vikas Thakre at Samvidhan Square in the city. As per an initial evaluation, crops like jowar, paddy, cotton, maize, tur and soyabean on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in the state have been damaged.

The state government had last week announced an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 crore..

