Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for 500-bed hospital in Ujiarpur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed hospital and medical college in Bihar's Ujiarpur and said that the state government is committed to infrastructure development and building basic facilities for the people.

  ANI
  • |
  Bihar/Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-11-2019 21:13 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital in Ujiarpur on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 500-bed hospital and medical college in Bihar's Ujiarpur and said that the state government is committed to infrastructure development and building basic facilities for the people. Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey were also present at the event. The medical facility is set to be named Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to ANI about the development, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who represents Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, expressed pleasure over the development. "I had made a promise to the people of Ujiarpur that the government will open a hospital in this area. Today, we have come one step closer to fulfilling my promise to the people of the constituency and 'Mithilanchals'," Rai said in New Delhi.

He said that currently, people in the region have to travel to metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai to get proper medical treatment. "However, this 500-bed hospital will provide all kinds of medical facilities to the people right here," Rai said. "I especially thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister, Bihar Chief Minister, and Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar. Today, the foundation stone was laid and soon the dream of mega Hospital in Ujiarpur will become reality," he added.

The hospital in Ujiarpur will be completed within 36 months at a cost of around Rs 591.77 crore. Ramjanki Trust Samastipur had allotted 21 acres of land for the hospital and medical college, which is a joint effort of the state and central government. The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical facilities including ICU and dozens of operation theatres.

Once complete, this will be the second-biggest hospital in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

