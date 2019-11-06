Man lynched, another seriously injured in Jharkhand

A man was lynched and another was seriously injured when a group of people thrashed them for allegedly stealing the battery of a truck in Bokaro district on Wednesday, a senior police official said here. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Govindpur village, Bokaro superintendent of police P Murugan said.

Of the two who were thrashed one died on the spot, while the other was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. Five persons, including a woman were arrested after an FIR was filed against them for murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before a local court later in the day and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. A number of lynchings have been reported from Jharkhand and opposition parties had even said that state had become a lynching factory. Chief Minister Raghubar Das had urged the people to refrain from taking law into their hands.

A meat trader was lynched in June 2017 over the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car and a Muslim youth Tabrez Ansari, accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob in Seraikela Kharswan district in June this year year. He died later and a video had showed that he was purportedly made to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. PTI COR PVR KK KK KK.

