'Media Day at Sea' held by southern naval command in Kochi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:41 IST
The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Wednesday conducted a naval exercise here as part of its 'Media Day at Sea' programme where four of its warships took part and its personnel performed various daring activities. INS Sunayana, INS TIR, INS Sudarshini (Sail ship), Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarathi and a Navy helicopter, Chetak, participated in the drill.

The programme was organised to provide firsthand experience to the media about the warships and its operations. "Today, our exercise was with four warships of the Indian Navy. It provides brief exposure to what our daily operations are. This exercise shows how we sailors are working in sync during the various daring operations," Lieutenant Commandant Akshay Kumar told PTI.

The team displayed deck-landing (helicopter landing on a moving ship), search and rescue operation (SAR) by a Chetak helicopter, display of fire-extinguishing mechanism by Coast Guard ship and underway replenishment methods among others. The Chethak helicopter team performed mock rescue attempt from the sea.

The chopper also performed a deck-landing on the ICGS. Later, the Navy organised a visit board search seizure (VBSS), a mock search operation, onboard INS Sunayana by a team of navy commandos comprising five members.

The team showed the modus operandi of the commandos and how they perform while conducting such operations. The exercise, which involved nearly 800 sailors on four warships, was held at around 25 nautical miles from Kochi coast.

During the drill, the navy also showcased the underway replenishment (Unrep) method. "The unrep method is used to refill the supplies while the ship is in the sea. We may not get time or chance to reach a port and refill. So with this method, the supplies are transferred from one ship to another using ropes. The method is also used to transfer people using safety harness," Kumar said.

The Navy performed two attempts of transferring materials and persons from INS Sunayana to INS TIR and back. The Navy officials explained various operational details of the warship..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

