International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian Railways planning to resume services in Kashmir: Sources

Indian Railways is planning to resume train services in Kashmir soon, official sources said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:04 IST
Indian Railways planning to resume services in Kashmir: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways is planning to resume train services in Kashmir soon, official sources said on Wednesday. The sources said a team will visit Jammu and Kashmir for inspection along with the local administration.

"A meeting took place today in Srinagar regarding resuming the train services in the Union Territory. Officers from railways, police and UT's administration were present in the meeting. Kashmir region Divisional commissioner called this meeting, and gave a green signal to restart train services," the sources said. "Now the railway officers will visit within one to two days. After routine track fitness check-up, and after the trial run, train services in Kashmir will resume. It is likely to resume within a week," the sources said.

Train services in Kashmir were stopped soon after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite India palm oil boycott

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

Iran briefly held an inspector working for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the agencys work said on Wednesday, with some describing it as harassment.The incident app...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House committee to kick off public impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week, the panels Democratic chairman said on Wednesday. William Taylor, the top U...

Russia strikes kill six civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Al-Sahaara Syria, Nov 6 AFP Air strikes by regime ally Russia killed six civilians in an embattled anti-government bastion in northwestern Syria Wednesday, a Britain-based war monitor said. At least 20 others were also wounded in the attack...

Patnaik appeals to police personnel to sideline provocation, maintain dignity

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force. In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, I had appealed to you yesterday tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019