Maharashtra: Pune police arrest 19-yr-old with 117 cases against him

A 19-year-old youth with as many as 117 cases of robbery and cheating against him was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The accused is identified as Paitar Singh, and is a resident of Hadapsar area in Pune.

In a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police Pune, Ravindra Shisve said, "About 117 cases of housebreaking and cheating have been registered against Singh." "Police have also recovered a material including Gold and copper worth Rs 1.90 lakh from the accused," Shisve said.

The accused has a criminal background start from his family including his brother and father who have more than 100 cases registered against them. Pune police have also arrested two of his colleagues who are aged 22 and 23 years, the Joint Commissioner of Police added. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Stolen Oslo ambulance hits family, two babies injured -police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)