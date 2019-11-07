Jeweller shot at, looted in Muzaffarnagar
Four unidentified men allegedly shot at a jeweller in Bharatiya Colony here and fled with ornaments, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday in New Mandi police station area and the injured jeweller Amrish Goel was admitted to a hospital, they said.
The worth of looted jewellery was not known. CCTV footage was being analysed to identify and nab the culprits, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- jeweller
- police station area
- hospital
- CCTV
- jewellery
ALSO READ
Jewellers pin hope on Dhanteras, Diwali for revival in demand
Jewellery stocks tumble up to 6.6 pc on Dhanteras
Jewellery shops in Mumbai welcome large number of customers on Dhanteras
Domestic help among two held for robbing jewellery, Rs 7 lakh in cash from Delhi's GK-II house
India's gems and jewellery exports may fall 5-7 pc in FY'20 :GJEPC