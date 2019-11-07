International Development News
Jeweller shot at, looted in Muzaffarnagar

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:13 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:13 IST
Four unidentified men allegedly shot at a jeweller in Bharatiya Colony here and fled with ornaments, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday in New Mandi police station area and the injured jeweller Amrish Goel was admitted to a hospital, they said.

The worth of looted jewellery was not known. CCTV footage was being analysed to identify and nab the culprits, police added.

