Jeweller shot at, looted in Muzaffarnagar

Four unidentified men allegedly shot at a jeweller in Bharatiya Colony here and fled with ornaments, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday in New Mandi police station area and the injured jeweller Amrish Goel was admitted to a hospital, they said.

The worth of looted jewellery was not known. CCTV footage was being analysed to identify and nab the culprits, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)