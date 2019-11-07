Andheri: Community fridge installed to check food wastage, feed needy

Andheri residents have set up a community fridge to reduce food wastage and provide food to the underprivileged people. People can get food from the fridge anytime between 1 PM and 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM daily.

The initiative was started by the residents of Andheri and Versova Welfare Association. "Such community fridges have been installed at five places, namely, Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara, DN Nagar and Mira Road," said Preeti Khorana, a resident of the area.

The caretaker of the community fridge, Naveen Kumar Mandal said: "The aim is to check food wastage and use the extra food to feed the needy. This will help those who live on the roads and those who are jobless or poor." Afzal Ansari, who uses the community fridge said, "We come here at 12 o'clock for food. We get it by 1 PM to 2 PM. We are happy to get food as we are jobless."

The food is provided by nearby eateries, residents of the area and members of the Versova Welfare Society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)