International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized

Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sopore (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:03 IST
J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The four persons have been identified as -- Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and a probe is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh fine on 2 individuals for fraudulent trading activities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC seeks action against Delhi Police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court Thursday seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on dharna after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. The Public Interest Lit...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

German luxury carmaker Mercedes- Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V- Class Elite, expanding the product range in the premium automobile segment offered by the company. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Cla...

Sena authorises Uddhav to take final call on govt formation;

Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday passed a resolution, authorising party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a final decision on government formation in Maharashtra. After the meeting of the Sena MLAs at Thackerays residence Matoshree, all the legisla...

UPDATE 2-Aston Martin swings to third-quarter loss as volumes drop

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin swung to a third-quarter loss on Thursday, saying its full-year wholesale volumes would be lower than previously guided after slumping demand in Europe and Asia. Volumes to dealers dropped 16 to 1,497 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019