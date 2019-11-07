J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized
Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.
Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.
The four persons have been identified as -- Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh.
Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and a probe is underway. (ANI)
Also Read: Sebi slaps Rs 45 lakh fine on 2 individuals for fraudulent trading activities
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)